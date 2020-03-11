Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,036 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $145,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

ZTS stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.18. The company had a trading volume of 166,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,625. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.