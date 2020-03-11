Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Up 20.7%

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 18,077,797 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 8,537,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.04.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

