11,235 Shares in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 1,270,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,545.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 690,483 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,804,000 after acquiring an additional 388,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 453,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 374,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 509,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,960. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.