1,613 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,745 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT traded down $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.90. 83,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.