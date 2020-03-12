1,809 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 166,527 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 327,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,415. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

