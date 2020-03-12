68,100 Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 128,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 34,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $550.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 6.93%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

