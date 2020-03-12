AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.46% of AAON worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,568. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.