Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXAS. TheStreet lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

AXAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 128,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

