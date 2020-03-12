Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Boosted by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,262 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Albemarle worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB traded down $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 233,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

