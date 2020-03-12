Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9,431.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,239 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $145.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,675.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,762. The firm has a market cap of $834.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,992.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,840.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,660.98 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.