American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stake Boosted by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

American Electric Power stock traded down $7.14 on Thursday, reaching $82.58. 607,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,752. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.59.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

