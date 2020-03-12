Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.70 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%.

NYSE:AP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 49,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

