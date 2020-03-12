Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $13.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 298,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,379 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

