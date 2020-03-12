Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AQST traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Several analysts recently commented on AQST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

