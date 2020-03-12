Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.12

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, Bittrex and Livecoin. Ark has a total market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $615,587.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036470 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,040,682 coins and its circulating supply is 118,726,420 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Livecoin, Cryptomate and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

