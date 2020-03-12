At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $397.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.65 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 256,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,503. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

