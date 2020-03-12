Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,608. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $146,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,019 shares of company stock worth $836,737.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

