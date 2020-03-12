Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Decreased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Avista were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Avista by 31,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. 42,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

