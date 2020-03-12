BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Cut by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 233,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,521 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. 317,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.28.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

