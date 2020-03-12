BidaskClub Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Sell

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

OSI Systems stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $73.64 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

