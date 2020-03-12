BidaskClub Upgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to “Sell”

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

SFM stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 259,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

