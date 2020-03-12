BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of TECH traded down $14.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,279. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $1,740,262.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,652 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $95,918,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,788,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.