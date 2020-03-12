BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,254. The company has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.21. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $319,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,985.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,168 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

