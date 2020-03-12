Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,025.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,911.43 and $1,025.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 54.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00094912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,086.29 or 1.00223106 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000953 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00075618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

