Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd alerts:

MHN stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.