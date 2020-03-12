Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $91,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 550.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 471,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,556 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. 2,933,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,846,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

