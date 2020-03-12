BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 362,445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of BP worth $74,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 58.1% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of BP by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $13,768,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

BP stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 2,342,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,197,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. BP plc has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

