Broadcom’s (AVGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $360.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.10.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded down $40.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.26. The stock had a trading volume of 699,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,843. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $242.49 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $964,550,000 after purchasing an additional 344,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.