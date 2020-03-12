Brokerages Set Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $152.75

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $14.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.06. 66,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,946. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.59. Steris has a one year low of $119.62 and a one year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steris will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

