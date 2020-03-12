Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $104.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of BBW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 12,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

