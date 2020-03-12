C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $291,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 403,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

