Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.29.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.