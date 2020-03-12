Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,987. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

