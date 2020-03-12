Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet raised shares of Cannae from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Cannae has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $33,476,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $33,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 567,189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $10,949,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.