Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $159.31 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

