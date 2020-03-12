Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 52.3% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $6.40 million and $4.69 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00500993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.04679957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00055368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

