Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CLRB opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLRB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

