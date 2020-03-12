Cfra Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $50.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.47.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded down $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,497,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.