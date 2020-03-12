Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-133 million.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Changyou.Com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

