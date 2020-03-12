Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Changyou.Com updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.69-0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.