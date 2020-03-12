Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Chico’s FAS has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Chico’s FAS has a dividend payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 225.0%.

Shares of CHS opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

