China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $713.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.