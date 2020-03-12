China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

China Online Education Group stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 9,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,194. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $713.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of China Online Education Group worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

