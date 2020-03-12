Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chubb were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $12.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.02. 249,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,746. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.67 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

