Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Earnings Results

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. Clarus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLAR opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $334.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clarus from to in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

