Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.43.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX traded down $10.67 on Monday, reaching $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,358. Clorox has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $178.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 15,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Clorox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.