CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $83,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $22.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.13. The company had a trading volume of 438,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

