CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE CMS traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,613. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

