Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.05% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:IPLPF remained flat at $$4.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares.

About Cogna Educacao

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

The Fly

