Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.05% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:IPLPF remained flat at $$4.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares.

Get Cogna Educacao alerts:

About Cogna Educacao

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educacao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educacao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.