Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:IPLPF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 151.05% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS:IPLPF remained flat at $$4.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares.
About Cogna Educacao
