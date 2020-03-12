CoinUs Trading Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. CoinUs has a market cap of $187,120.37 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005463 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000148 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.